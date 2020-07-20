Lyon County Public Health reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon — the largest jump in local cases since April.
Seven recoveries were also reported.
The county has recorded 570 overall cases of the novel coronavirus, including 511 recoveries and seven deaths.
There are currently 51 active cases and one hospitalization.
Lyon County has the ninth highest number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state, and has the largest number of the cases in the surrounding area.
Wabaunsee County was reporting 39 cases. Chase County had six cases and five recoveries. Coffey County was reporting 61 cases, with 45 recoveries, six active cases and eight deaths. Osage County was reporting 29 cases, with 20 reported recoveries.
Morris County is the only county that has not reported a new case in almost two months. To date, Morris County has had five overall cases and recoveries.
Statewide, Kansas has now reported 23,334 cases of COVID-19, adding another 1,369 cases since Friday. Eight more deaths were reported, bringing COVID-related deaths to 307 across the states. According to www.worldometer.info, Kansas has seen 12,554 recoveries overall.
