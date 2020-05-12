For many local business owners, the government’s Paycheck Protection Loan Program has provided a needed safety net during the time of uncertainty and constant changes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the application process has also provided a fair share of confusion itself.
“I’ve bought buildings, I’ve bought houses, I’ve started a business and everything else, and it was one of the most difficult processes I’ve been through in that regard,” Mulready’s Pub Owner Rick Becker said. “It was exceptionally difficult and convoluted. I was sitting there thinking, ‘We’re applying for disaster relief when our business is still standing; I worry about the people that have to apply in the event of a flood, tornado or a hurricane. What the hell are they going to do?’ I can understand why it was that way — you’ve got to get a lot of information from people — but at the same time, it’s supposed to be something that’s for quick disaster relief.”
Initially rolled out on April 3, the program asked the nation’s banks to begin disbursing a total of $350 billion in forgivable loans by recommendation of the Small Business Administration and US Treasury. To be considered forgivable, at least 75 percent of each individual loan was required to be put toward payroll, while the remainder of funds could be allocated to a restricted list of categories including rent and mortgage interest.
A vast majority of eligible Lyon County-area businesses were able to apply immediately, but some were stuck waiting for the second rollout of the program after the first edition reached its funding limit on April 16.
“I actually didn’t end up getting the loan the first round because the fund ran out of money almost immediately, it seemed,” Gravel City Roasters co-Owner Angie Baker said. “I got my application finished, and when my banker went to put it in the system, the government website crashed. They called to tell me that — and I was obviously pretty worried — but when more money was added to the fund, they had all my information ready to go and I was able to get the loan. It was confusing for us, because all of these programs and different loans came out all at once. Part of the reason I didn’t get my PPP loan submitted was because I had applied for the SBA Disaster Loan, which we eventually found out wasn’t the same thing.”
While the PPP’s second phase currently remains active — this time to the tune of $250 billion in aid — local bankers are stuck wondering just how many needy parties feel they have missed their opportunity.
“Since this can cover other things besides payroll, I would encourage owners that are looking for ways to help their businesses to be mindful of what’s out there,” Lyon County State Bank President Brad Yount said. “If it’s something that would benefit you, don’t feel hesitant to contact your bank. I still think there might still be a few people that may not know how much they can benefit. I don’t blame them, because it’s been confusing and a lot of the information has just gradually trickled out over time. I mean, everyone’s calling it a loan, but if it’s used for those set purposes, it’s forgiven and there is no loan. So, just the terminology can be something which may stop people from applying, but bankers should be able to help people navigate through that process.
“The [SBA] hasn’t announced that the new money has run out yet, but things have significantly slowed down here,” “I don’t even think we took an application on Friday. We’ve called around to a few businesses, but I think most that needed assistance have already applied either in that first round or right away in the second. They thought the second round would only last about 48-72 hours, but it’s still going. In the end, we’ve been able to do about 220 loans for approximately $11 million. We were glad to get to do those, and we’d of course be happy to help anyone else that still hasn’t come in.”
Despite the added stress involved in the loan application process and the wait, both Becker and Baker said they have been more than thankful to benefit from the program, using the added funds to support their employees and begin a slow return to normalcy.
“It’s allowing us to keep up on our bills as far as our mortgage and stuff like that,” Becker said. “Everybody’s been really cool about deferring payments during this time, but you still have to catch up on taxes. Being able to pay our staff and open up our curbside operations is going to make it so that when we do open full-time, we won’t have to spend the first three months or longer treading water and trying to get caught back up.”
“As soon as I got the loan check, I wrote everybody a paycheck,” Baker said. “It was obviously one of the conditions of the loan in the first place, but it still felt good to be able to do that. I was also able to pay several months worth of rent on my building and some of our equipment, so it definitely relieved a lot of stress even though the whole process started out kind of questionable.”
