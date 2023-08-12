A head-on collision on an I-35 northbound exit ramp sent a child to the hospital Saturday morning.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Benjamin Folks, a gold 2001 Chrysler Concord, driven by Jeremy Jordan of Neosho Rapids, collided with the passenger side of a silver 2006 Lexus GS. The Lexus, operated by Lester McGaugh from Westwood, was re-entering the entrance ramp after a momentary stop across the road.
McGaugh had his son seated in the back passenger seat, securely fastened in a car seat. The impact of the collision prompted concerns about injuries, leading to the child's transportation to Newman Regional Health in Emporia for suspected injuries.
Both drivers displayed signs of suspected injuries but declined medical care at the scene.
