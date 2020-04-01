In order to combat the damaging financial effects of COVID-19 on area customers, ESB Financial recently announced it will be offering deferral of consumer, residential and mortgage loans effective immediately.
The deferrals include all payments and interest on a loan over the next 90 days, an amount which can then be paid off with the full loan when the situation permits. For now, ESB Financial staff encourages those interested in the program to contact their loan officers and be sure to discuss deferral options or any additional concerns before continuing the process, as deferral details will depend on the specifics of the loan. Individuals looking to contact loan officers or personal bankers can reach ESB’s Emporia location at 342-3454.
“We’re reaching out to our clients to talk about it ourselves, but if they would like to reach out and talk to us for more information, we certainly encourage that,” ESB Financial President Jim Wayman said. “They’ll have to go through loan officers to make arrangements.
“We haven’t heard yet what all the separate government programs or the stimulus will entail just quite yet, so that’s why we want to offer this form of help in the meantime. It’s about giving our clients some breathing room.”
Wayman said his decision to defer loans was simply based on what would be best for the community. Having developed personal relationships with many clients over the years, Wayman wants ESB and its services to serve as a point of normalcy for those in town, not an additional item to worry about in uncertain times.
“We know that people are hurting out there because of what’s going on with COVID-19,” Wayman said. “We’ve been developing relationships with a lot of clients over the years, and we want to keep doing that — especially now. We’re part of this community. We live shoulder-to-shoulder with everybody else in town — well, at least six feet a part during these times — so it’s just about trying to figure out what is available and what will work best for everyone moving forward. We’re still figuring it out ourselves, but we can help others figure out a way forward, too.”
