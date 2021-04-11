Emporia and Hartford/Neosho Rapids Fire responded to an old railroad boxcar that had caught fire at 108 East Plum Avenue in Hartford on Sunday evening.
The report came in at 5:45 p.m. and the all clear was given at 8:41 p.m. The boxcar was "completely demolished" and will likely continue to smolder for a while, said Matt Slade with the Emporia Fire Department.
Slade also reported that the storage building adjacent to the boxcar sustained some damage as well.
The cause of the fire is still unknown but Slade said it is currently under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office.
"Every fire that we go on [is investigated]," he said. "They're not thinking it's suspicious. They just have a duty to find out the cause of it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.