The Emporia High boys basketball team fell to .500 on the year Tuesday evening, narrowly losing to Highland Park in Topeka by a score of 63-58 after trailing by as many as 12 in the second half.
First quarter action was frantic on both sides of the court as the Spartans and Scots seemed content to trade one-and-done opportunities in the opening minutes.
EHS found the scorebook before Highland Park, scraping together the first three baskets of the contest for a 6-0 lead before the Scots tied the game on back-to-back three-pointers near the five-minute mark. Another Highland Park three gave the Scots their first advantage of the night at 14-11, but the Spartans were able to retake a 16-14 cushion heading into the second quarter on a late swish from beyond the arc by Skyler Stewart.
The following minutes saw the Scots reverse the story of the opening quarter, however, as Highland Park recorded the first six points of the period to force an EHS timeout with the Spartans down 20-16 at the 6:27 mark before half.
Emporia crept back within a single point on an old-fashioned three-point play from Hunter Hines on the following possession, but struggled to maintain control of the ball in the closing minutes of the half, falling behind by as many as eight and settling for a 29-23 deficit heading into the locker room.
Although the Spartans continued to battle and stay within striking distance for the majority of the final 16 minutes, much of EHS’s comeback energy was wasted on trying to contain the Scots’ inside-outside scoring duo of C.J. Powell and Juantario Roberts.
After scoring 12 in the first half, Powell continued his onslaught in the paint with 19 points throughout the third and fourth quarters, seemingly scoring at will any time Highland Park faced a meaningful possession.
With the Spartans trailing 51-47 after an inside basket from Charles Snyder with 3:20 remaining, Powell played a hand in forcing two crucial Spartan turnovers and guided his team to a score on the other end, extending the lead back to 8 in the span of a minute. The sequence essentially was the last gasp for the Spartans, who would never come closer than six in the remainder of the game.
Roberts complimented his teammate’s efforts down low with accuracy from deep throughout the night, ending with 16 points on four makes from long range and sinking a pair of free throws for the Scots as Highland Parked iced the contest in the waning minutes.
“It’s got to be a collective effort, and I just didn’t feel like we really ever responded physically to Powell tonight,” said EHS Head Coach Beau Welch after the game. “I thought we were a little timid getting in his area tonight with his physicality. There were some times I thought we could make some plays defensively, but like I said, his presence really affected us.”
Emporia High boys (6-6) will take the court again Friday for a home date with Topeka High. Game time is set for approximately 7:30 p.m.
EHS- 16; 7; 16; 19- 58
HPHS-14; 15; 16; 18- 63
EHS- Kirmer (2), Ortega (7), Gilpin (3), Hines (14), Snyder (24), Leeds (5), Stewart (3)
HPHS- Powell (31), Roberts (16), Peppers (5), Prosper (4), Daniels (3), Adams (2), Richardson (2)
