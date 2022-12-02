Shirley J. Devanney, 82, joined her family in heaven November 26, 2022. She was the seventh child born to Elmer and Marie (Atkinson) Henderson, September 10, 1940, in Strong City, Kansas.
Shirley had a zest for life which led to the enjoyment of many life experiences. She traveled extensively in the United States and England; residing in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Ohio. Upon retiring from her dry cleaning business in Ohio, she returned to Emporia, Kansas, to be near family in her golden years.
Shirley is survived by siblings, Ted (Pat) Henderson of Lebo, Kansas, Jane Aplet of Charleston, Oregon, Peggy (George) Widenor of Manhattan, Kansas, Bill (Kathy) Henderson of Charleston, Oregon, Don (Judy) Henderson of Reading, Kansas, and Dave (Sandee) Henderson of Yuba City, California; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Marie Henderson; brothers, Sam Henderson, Bob Henderson, John Henderson, Joe Henderson, Jim Henderson, and Roger Henderson; sisters, Ann Wassom and Linda Pedersen; and husbands, David Alexander, Bruce Zilleox Jr., Olen Betzer, and Michael Devanney.
Per Shirley’s wishes cremation will take place. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 9, 2022, at Strong Township Cemetery, with Father Andrew J. Seiler officiating. Memorial donations may be made to Emporia Animal Shelter, in care of Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
