Lyon County Public Health is holding a primary dose vaccination clinic next week and those receiving the vaccine that day will have a choice between the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines when scheduling their appointments.
The clinic is scheduled for Thursday, April 8. All Kansas residents 18 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated. Scheduling for this clinic is currently open as of 2 p.m. April 1.
"We will have 200 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine and 900 doses of Moderna," said FHCHC Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby in a written release. "Individuals will be able to choose their preferred vaccine during scheduling while appointments last."
The J&J vaccine is a single dose shot. The Moderna vaccine is a two-dose vaccine that requires a booster shot four weeks after the first shot. Both vaccines are nearly 100% effective in preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19.
Additional information can be found at www.publichealth.lyoncounty.org
