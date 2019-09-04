Pauline Marie Hall, 92, of Emporia, Kansas died Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Pauline was born February 10, 1927 in Lebo, Kansas the daughter of Albert and Bertha Mae (Wentworth) Foley. She was a graduate of Emporia High School and lived in Emporia most of her life. Pauline worked as the night auditor at the Best Western Motel in Emporia for 20 years. She was a member of the First Christian Church and TOPPS. Pauline volunteered at her church, the Emporia Presbyterian Manor and Compeer. She served as a deaconess with the church and sewed tents for the Army during WWII. While raising her children and helping to raise her grandchildren she babysat infants and worked part time as a fry cook at Berts Drive In. Pauline enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, crocheting, and dancing.
On November 19, 1946 Pauline married Glenn Albert Hall in Emporia. He died August 3, 1996 in Emporia. Pauline is survived by a son, Ronald Lynn hall of Stormville, New York; daughter, Dr. Glenna Marie Steinke of Flushing, New York; grandchildren, Jeffrey Hall, April Dawn Smith, Nathan Hall Smith, Aaron Hall Smith, and Robin Hall Smith; great-grandchildren, Sam Rodriquez and Lorenzo Alberto Rodriquez and great-great-grandchild Ziggy Rodriquez. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Malvin, Deane, and Harold; sisters, Leva and Cora.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Pastor Lorraine Bailey of the First Christian Church will be officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
