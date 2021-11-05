A Silver Alert issued Monday for a missing Kansas woman had a happy ending Thursday.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Patricia Knafla, 70, of Wichita was found safe. Police there offered no other details.
Concern developed when Knafla never showed up for work Monday. An early KBI report advised she may have been in the Kincaid area Monday night, and "may be having a mental health crisis.”
