Fresh off the first NCAA Tournament appearance in school history, the Emporia State women’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the MIAA Coaches Preseason poll.
The Hornets finished the 2018 season with the best record in program history at 14-6-1. They hosted their first ever postseason match and advanced to the MIAA Tournament semifinals with a 2-1 win over Northeastern State. Emporia State capped the season by advancing to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.
Midfielder Tanna Bennefiel leads the Hornet returners after earning first-team All-Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches and third-team All-MIAA honors last season. She scored three goals and was credited with two assists while anchoring the Hornet defense from her midfield position
Goalkeeper Jillian Patton was a third-team All-Region pick after she recorded seven solo shutouts and was a part of another one in her freshman season. She had a 1.32 goals against average and 76 saves on the year.
Forward Kennedy Hoffman came on late, scoring six of her seven goals in the last seven matches of the season and added three assists to lead the team in scoring. She was a third-team All-MIAA pick last season.
Forward Rachel Marshall was the second leading scorer for the Hornets with seven goals and an assist on the season on her way to second-team All-MIAA honors. She had four game winning goals on the year.
Defender Sydney Martens started all 21 matches as a freshman and had the third most minutes played while adding an assist.
The Hornets will open the season on Friday, September 6 against Rockhurst in the MIAA/GLVC Challenge in St. Joseph, Mo. The first home match of the season is scheduled for Friday, September 20 against Ft. Hays State. Emporia State was undefeated on the ESU Pitch last season and have won ten straight matches on their home turf. Season tickets for Hornet soccer go on sale September 2.
2019 MIAA Volleyball Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Central Oklahoma (7) 117 points
2. Central Missouri (5) 115 points
3. Fort Hays State 93 points
4. Emporia State 89 points
5. Missouri Western 84 points
6. Rogers State 63 points
7. Northeastern State 61 points
8. Newman 56 points
9. Washburn 46 points
10. Nebraska Kearney 28 points
T11. Missouri Southern 20 points
T11. Northwest Missouri 20 points
