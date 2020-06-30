While news of Governor Laura Kelly’s plan to mandate the wearing of masks in public spaces broke Monday afternoon, an official executive order is still pending at this time.
Preliminary details on the order suggest its requirements will be able to be tailored by local officials depending on each county’s unique situation, but many questions remain as far as its actual enforcement. Although some crucial specifics remain unknown, The Gazette reached out to Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman Tuesday morning to get his initial reaction on the reports.
The first topic Goodman felt necessary for the public to understand was the difference between a mandate and a set-in-stone law.
“On the state level, you have state statutes which have to be enacted by the legislature,” Goodman said. “Those have the full force of law behind them. Below that — administratively — you have these orders. So, if you were ranking them, a state statute is a higher priority than the order, declaration, proclamation, mandate, resolution or whatever word you want to use to describe it.”
Goodman said that while county commissioners will have freedom to determine the level to which they adhere to the order, their reasons for differing from the governor’s recommendations are required to be readily apparent.
“To be less restrictive or more restrictive than the governor’s declaration, our commissioners would have to talk with the county health department and state reasons for why they’re doing so,” Goodman said. “So, it can’t just be some arbitrary decision, there needs to be details and reasoning behind it. The actual process as it stands right now, is that Kelly has put out a recommendation which is nothing more than an early release of what she’s going to proclaim. Unfortunately, we just don’t have that information on what medical exemptions or business exemptions might look like right now.”
In considering the timing of Monday’s announcement, Goodman views Kelly’s decision to spread the word on the upcoming order as a bit “premature” considering the present lack of a concrete, realistic plan for enforcement.
“Number one, she still needs to meet with the Attorney General’s office to determine whether what she’s saying even has any solid legal footing to stand on according to the state,” Goodman said. “Number two, the order has to at least be voted on by members of the finance council. Now, to totally override her, they would need to get the legislature back together. Arguably, you’re not going to see that happen.
“The major piece I feel is being left off, though, is that you have to wear masks in public spaces unless — and it’s a big ‘unless’ or a big ‘if’— you can’t properly socially distance and you’re going to be in contact with a person for more than 10 minutes. There are those two pieces to social distancing, and there always has been. It’s not just about the space, it’s about that aspect of time as well. That’s something that is totally ambiguous in my mind. What do you even do about that? She isn’t mandating everyone has to wear a mask anytime they’re out of the house, she’s mandating people wear masks under these ‘except’ or ‘but’ conditions. I haven’t seen anything yet that accurately stresses the back-end piece to what she said, and that’s a big problem. People want those details and that leadership, but the leadership instantly comes with a ‘but for’ clause attached to it.”
Another major problem Goodman perceives regarding the order is the matter of consequence-based incentive to even follow it.
“In their enactment in June, the state legislature did away with all criminal penalties [concerning public health orders],” Goodman said. “Those violations are considered a civil matter now. It says an attorney general or a county/district attorney should enforce it, but the major problem is that I don’t even know how we’re going to figure out who to enforce it against.
“Law enforcement doesn’t have to do it, so I would say it then falls to the health department. They would have to go out and identify who the people are that aren’t wearing a mask and be the controlling arm of this. I don’t even think they have the necessary staff available to do that. As a matter of physical safety, I also don’t think it would be very wise to just go up to people on the street and say, ‘I want your name and address so I can cite you for not wearing a mask.’ It all sounds funny and bit stupid, I know, but we’re a society based on laws. If things aren’t ironed out in some way, I think you’re asking people to enforce something very cumbersome and nearly impossible to enforce.”
Despite all the potential problems moving forward, Goodman said he believes the idea behind the order was made in good faith and with the safety of all Kansans in mind. He hopes community members remain considerate of others moving forward, especially those at higher risk for infection.
“We strongly, strongly, strongly recommend people wear masks in public places regardless of any order or mandate, because the data appears to suggest that they are helping stop the spread,” Goodman said. “Another aspect of that, though, is getting people proper masks and telling them how to properly wear and sanitize them between uses … There are all these back-end aspects of this that people aren’t talking about which could go a long way in stopping some of the arguing and confusion in the long run.”
Stay with The Gazette for more coverage and thoughts from local officials as details on the mask mandate become public.
(6) comments
I don't think Governor Kelly has ever lost in Court yet... I know there was a group on Facebook "working on a petition" to recall Governor Kelly, but I don't think they ever figured out what a petition is since they collected zero signatures... they weren't the brightest facebook group... The governors mask mandate will and should stand. Masks work, naysayers only disagree because of their political agendas. No excuse to not do what you can to protect your fellow citizen except selfishness and politics. Saaad!
My comments are courtesy:
https://swprs.org/a-swiss-doctor-on-covid-19/#latest
"Swiss Policy Research"
“The only means to fight the plague is honesty.” (Albert Camus, 1947)
Many clinics in Europe and the US remained strongly underutilized or almost empty during the Covid19 peak and in some cases had to send staff home. Millions of surgeries and therapies were cancelled, including many cancer screenings and organ transplants.
Several media were caught trying to dramatize the situation in hospitals, sometimes even with manipulative images and videos. In general, the unprofessional reporting of many media maximized fear and panic in the population.
The virus test kits used internationally are prone to errors and can produce false positive and false negative results. Moreover, the official virus test was not clinically validated due to time pressure and may sometimes react positive to other coronaviruses.
Numerous internationally renowned experts in the fields of virology, immunology and epidemiology consider the measures taken to be counterproductive and recommend rapid natural immunisation of the general population and protection of risk groups.
At no time was there a medical reason for the closure of schools, as the risk of disease and transmission in children is extremely low. There is also no medical reason for small classes, masks or ‘social distancing’ rules in schools.
The claim that only (severe) Covid-19 but not influenza may cause venous thrombosis and pulmonary (lung) embolism is not true, as it has been known for 50 years that severe influenza greatly increases the risk of thrombosis and embolism, too.
Several medical experts described express coronavirus vaccines as unnecessary or even dangerous. Indeed, the vaccine against the so-called swine flu of 2009, for example, led to sometimes severe neurological damage and lawsuits in the millions. In the testing of new coronavirus vaccines, too, serious complications and failures have already occurred.
A global influenza or corona pandemic can indeed extend over several seasons, but many studies of a “second wave” are based on very unrealistic assumptions, such as a constant risk of illness and death across all age groups.
Several nurses, e.g. in New York City, described an oftentimes fatal medical mismanagement of Covid patients due to questionable financial incentives or inappropriate medical protocols.
The number of people suffering from unemployment, depressions and domestic violence as a result of the measures has reached historic record values. Several experts predict that the measures will claim far more lives than the virus itself. According to the UN 1.6 billion people around the world are at immediate risk of losing their livelihood.
NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden warned that the “corona crisis” will be used for the permanent expansion of global surveillance. Renowned virologist Pablo Goldschmidt spoke of a “global media terror” and “totalitarian measures”. Leading British virologist Professor John Oxford spoke of a “media epidemic”.
More than 600 scientists have warned of an “unprecedented surveillance of society” through problematic apps for “contact tracing”. In some countries, such “contact tracing” is already carried out directly by the secret service. In several parts of the world, the population is already being monitored by drones and facing serious police overreach.
A 2019 WHO study on public health measures against pandemic influenza found that from a medical perspective, “contact tracing” is “not recommended in any circumstances”. Nevertheless, contact tracing apps have already become partially mandatory
Many media reports of young and healthy people dying from Covid19 turned out to be false: many of these young people either did not die from Covid19, they had already been seriously ill (e.g. from undiagnosed leukaemia), or they were in fact 109 instead of 9 years old. The claimed increase in Kawasaki disease in children also turned out to be false.
Strong increases in regional mortality can occur if there is a collapse in the care of the elderly and sick as a result of infection or panic, or if there are additional risk factors such as severe air pollution. Questionable regulations for dealing with the deceased sometimes led to additional bottlenecks in funeral or cremation services.
In countries such as Italy and Spain, and to some extent the UK and the US, hospital overloads due to strong flu waves are not unusual. Moreover, this year up to 15% of health care workers were put into quarantine, even if they developed no symptoms.
The often shown exponential curves of “corona cases” are misleading, as the number of tests also increased exponentially. In most countries, the ratio of positive tests to tests overall (i.e. the positive rate) remained constant at 5% to 25% or increased only slightly. In many countries, the peak of the spread was already reached well before the lockdown.
Countries without curfews and contact bans, such as Japan, South Korea, Belarus or Sweden, have not experienced a more negative course of events than other countries. Sweden was even praised by the WHO and now benefits from higher immunity compared to lockdown countries.
The fear of a shortage of ventilators was unjustified. According to lung specialists, the invasive ventilation (intubation) of Covid19 patients, which is partly done out of fear of spreading the virus, is in fact often counterproductive and damaging to the lungs.
Contrary to original assumptions, various studies have shown that there is no evidence of the virus spreading through aerosols (i.e. tiny particles floating in the air) or through smear infections (e.g. on door handles or smartphones). The main modes of transmission are direct contact and droplets produced when coughing or sneezing.
There is also no scientific evidence for the effectiveness of face masks in healthy or asymptomatic individuals. On the contrary, experts warn that such masks interfere with normal breathing and may become “germ carriers”. Leading doctors called them a “media hype” and “ridiculous”.
Hey, Comrade, welcome to the PRK - the People's Republic of Kansas.
And for what are we enduring the destruction of our culture and our economy?
According to the latest immunological and serological studies, the overall lethality of Covid-19 (IFR) is about 0.1% and thus in the range of a strong seasonal influenza (flu).
In countries like the US, the UK, and also Sweden (without a lockdown), overall mortality since the beginning of the year is in the range of a strong influenza season; in countries like Germany, Austria and Switzerland, overall mortality is in the range of a mild influenza season.
Even in global “hotspots”, the risk of death for the general population of school and working age is typically in the range of a daily car ride to work. The risk was initially overestimated because many people with only mild or no symptoms were not taken into account.
Up to 80% of all test-positive persons remain symptom-free. Even among 70-79 year olds, about 60% remain symptom-free. Over 95% of all persons develop at most moderate symptoms.
Up to 60% of all persons may already have a certain cellular background immunity to Covid-19 due to contact with previous coronaviruses (i.e. common cold viruses). The initial assumption that there was no immunity against Covid-19 was not correct.
The median age of the deceased in most countries (including Italy) is over 80 years (e.g. 86 years in Sweden) and only about 4% of the deceased had no serious preconditions. The age and risk profile of deaths thus essentially corresponds to normal mortality.
In many countries, up to two thirds of all extra deaths occurred in nursing homes, which do not benefit from a general lockdown. Moreover, in many cases it is not clear whether these people really died from Covid19 or from weeks of extreme stress and isolation.
Up to 30% of all additional deaths may have been caused not by Covid19, but by the effects of the lockdown, panic and fear. For example, the treatment of heart attacks and strokes decreased by up to 60% because many patients no longer dared to go to hospital.
Even in so-called “Covid19 deaths” it is often not clear whether they died from or with coronavirus (i.e. from underlying diseases) or if they were counted as “presumed cases” and not tested at all. However, official figures usually do not reflect this distinction.
Everyone keeps talking "data", but no one other than myself has provided any, and my data doesn't say they help stop the spread. Again: https://www.osha.gov/SLTC/covid-19/covid-19-faq.html and https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7191274/ and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_b0AhqvAVw and https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/masks-dont-work-denis-rancourt-april-2020.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0nutnFq2eu5iSHtvDig7IfDHItuKG3EWs1Z_0aSQY1iiO_V7SHZiGbFMs and even in these cases, they are talking about medical cloth masks, not what Grandma made out of fabric remnants, and not with re-use which involves moisture causing mold, plus the normal discharge from one's nose and mouth especially if they cough or sneeze and re-use them! Gross! Easy enough to avoid local businesses, but unfortunate they will probably pay a price. I do have respect for the County Attorney's opinion, but "data", we get the same thing from the Governor, and without citations, it is like saying "Well, somebody said........." Making this basically for the 4th of July weekend? Governor giving the finger to our independence. There is no basis at this time for a mandate or executive order for face masks as the only statistic I could find on accuracy of the COVID tests was 30%, and many have learned that death certificates on those said to have died of COVID 19 say otherwise, and I suspect that is because lying on the death certificate is criminal. The mortality rate is about the same as the seasonal flu. With "the cat out-of-the-bag", requiring face masks will be difficult to sell. The worst of it is that "crying wolf" like they have done will cost everyone when something really bad is circulating. Also, I believe that the CDC has expanded the 10 minutes to 15 minutes:: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/public-health-recommendations.html and looks like per Kelly, if you are eating, drinking or exercising COVID 19 cannot transmit to those around you thus exemptions on those activities??? Add to that protesting and rioting, I guess. I mean, come on people!
