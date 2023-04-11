Recent school and library censorship actions and state legislative actions appear to place parents or state governors in control school curricula. Education is not in the Constitution and therefore, by the Tenth Amendment, is a state right. Each state controls their school districts and sets standards and curriculum. On the other hand, the federal First Amendment states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech….”
In 1983, a Tennessee school board adopted a reading series that included stories on evolution, magic, feminism and telepathy. A group of parents asked to remove their students from the class because they considered the books godless and sinful. The three-judge appellate court ruled that the school could require the books to be read. Chief Judge Pierce Lively wrote that: “There was no proof that any plaintiff student was ever called upon to say or do anything that required the student to affirm or deny a religious belief or to engage or refrain from engaging in any act either required or forbidden by the students' religious convictions.”
In preparing several hundred secondary science teachers over the last four decades, we discussed how they are teaching their students to “understand.” I have never seen a science test where the student is asked to “believe.” There are clusters of folks in rural America that believe the world is flat. When teachers teach about the earth as a sphere and show how to calculate its circumference, the subsequent test is asking the student for how scientists understand the earth. Students can go ahead and “believe” what they want. When biology class explains natural selection, a critical concept when a pandemic virus evolves in a short time, we are then asking the student to explain the how science understands the concept. But they do not have “believe” it if they do not want to.
Over in social studies, students should learn what communism is. But we certainly do not in any way ask them to believe in it on a test. Just show that you understand. Today, far too few do understand.
Content teachers belong to professions with bodies of professional knowledge. Any geology teacher who teaches the earth is flat, or math teacher who teaches two-plus-two equals five, does not belong in the classroom. Such actions are professional incompetence.
If a whole society grows up believing the world is flat, it will never successfully launch space craft. And if no one has an understanding of evolving viruses, many will die. Therefore, school boards have a responsibility, a “compelling state interest,” to maintain competent curricula, not provide a “pick-and-choose” curricula to fit a disparate parent community.
Long ago in 1886 Indiana, Andrew v. Webber upheld the requirement for students to attend music classes despite parental objections. In 1923 in Meyer v. Nebraska, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a state law prohibiting foreign language courses was unconstitutional. During the AIDS education era in 1995, the First Circuit Court upheld a requirement that students must attend an AIDS education presentation.
In 1968, Epperson v. Arkansas found the Arkansas statute making teaching of evolution illegal violated the Establishment Clause. In Edwards v. Aguillard in 1987, the U.S. Supreme Court found the Louisiana statute requiring the “equal treatment” of evolution and creation “science” to be unconstitutional.
Relative to book banning, in 1987 the 6th Circuit Court in Mozert v. Hawkins Board of Education upheld use of a required textbook over the complaint that it contained objectionable material. Earlier in 1982, the U.S. Supreme Court in Board of Island Trees v. Pico, ruled that a school district could not remove school library books without a legitimate educational reason. And in 2008, the First Circuit Court in Parker v. Hurley upheld use of a primary book discussing diverse families and a gay marriage, and denying parental opt out.
Across the U.S., we are witnessing a record number of proposed and enacted state laws that dictate to teaching professionals the curricula they can and cannot use, and pushing them to police their classwork for any materials potentially objectionable to parents. These actions pose a diversity of legal questions that will be challenged on a variety of state education and federal First Amendment precedents.
But medical professionals, not patients, should determine surgical practices in hospitals. And well-trained teaching professionals, not parents, should determine curricula.
