Researchers estimate that around 20% of the population struggles with indecision. Indecision can be draining at best and paralyzing at worst, and as a small business owner, there’s often no time to be indecisive. If you want to improve your decision-making skills, consider trying these techniques.
First, take steps to relieve some of the pressure of the act of making a decision.
“The majority of people think about making decisions as an event,” said Harvard Business School Professor Len Schlesinger. “It’s very rare to find a single point in time where a ‘decision of significance’ is made and things go forward from there. What we’re really talking about is a process.”
Reframe your decision as a process rather than a moment of time. This mindset can help you map out the steps you take, the information you need, and people who can help you reach a final outcome.
Decisions shouldn’t be made in a vacuum. Make sure you have the most accurate picture possible by doing research and gathering as much information as possible. Use tools to help jumpstart brainstorming from the data you have, such as:
F A SWOT analysis: To show you where your company’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats lie.
F The Vroom-Yetton Jago decision-making model: A tool that helps you figure out the most appropriate management style for various situations.
F A Fishbone diagram: A cause-and-effect diagram to help isolate the root cause of a problem.
F The 5 Whys Analysis: Mimic a toddler and ask “why” five times to narrow down the information you have and find the last few causes of your problem.
If you’re struggling, consider bringing in other perspectives to help. Ask members of your team to weigh in — which can both help you get more information and help your employees feel more engaged with their work. Involving others won’t just help your decision making; it could also boost your company culture.
Acknowledging the risks involved in your decision has a twofold benefit. First, it can help alleviate some stress. Not all decisions will carry the same weight, and it’s important to be realistic about the risks involved.
A decision about where to order lunch is a low-risk decision, and can be easily delegated. A decision about where to host your fundraising event, however, carries a bit more importance — meaning you should pay more attention.
Along with assessing the importance of your decision, identifying potential risks can help you understand whether you made the right decision later on. For instance, the pitfalls of choosing the wrong event venue could mean fewer attendees, since people won’t be able to access the location. This could have implications for your fundraising for the year. With this information, you can take steps to get more information about where your attendees will be traveling from and find an accessible venue.
Decision fatigue is real. Making too many decisions yourself can impair your ability to make good decisions when they matter. Delegate everyday work decisions to those around you — and empower them with training and support.
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
