A driver reportedly has minor injuries after crashing into the median wall on Interstate 35 Monday morning.
First responders hurried to the southbound lanes of I-35 at Burllngame around 9:30 a.m. The driver of the vehicle was reported trapped inside, but the injuries reportedly are limited to knee damage.
One lane on the southbound side was closed while crews treated the driver and needed special equipment to remove the wreckage.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated for further developments.
