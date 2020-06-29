Governor Laura Kelly mandated that all Kansans must wear a mask in public spaces starting Friday. The announcement was made during the governor’s Monday afternoon press briefing.
The mandate goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Local officials will be responsible for enforcing the mask mandate.
The mandate applies to shared indoor public spaces and outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. More specific guidance will be released on Thursday.
More than 900 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Kansas over the weekend, bringing the state’s totals to 14,443 since the virus first appeared in the state.
“The evidence could not be clearer — wearing a mask is not only safe, but it is necessary to avoid another shutdown,” Kelly said.
Kelly’s executive order would require every Kansan to wear a mask if they are around other people. She said her administration will issue specific guidance later this week and will work with the attorney general’s office to implement the policy.
Local officials would enforce the policy.
“This is all we have to fight this virus and it is up to each of us to do our part,” Kelly said.
Kansas also added two new states to its quarantine list — Florida and South Carolina. Anyone who travels to those locations on or after June 29 should self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return.
Locally, Lyon County included four new cases of COVID-19 and six new recoveries in its Monday data report. That brings the county’s overall cases to 497, with 22 active patients and 467 recoveries on record.
Seven patients have died and three are currently hospitalized.
All we can hope is that this new level of ridiculousness brings about the end of Democratic leadership in KS.
Leave it up to the demoturds.To screw everything up..
Is it really that hard or inconvenient to simply put on a mask!
If it stops/slows the virus, super! If not, we wore a mask and lost nothing! No extra money, no effort, no ill effects at all.
I'm not that smart, but what actual harm does wearing a mask actually do?
OSHA on cloth masks, just the highlights: "Are not considered personal protective equipment (PPE).
Will not protect the wearer against airborne transmissible infectious agents due to loose fit and lack of seal or inadequate filtration." Yeah, I know it didn't come from CNN, but............
Nobody ever said a cloth mask protects the wearer... Why would it be considered PPE if it doesn't protect the person wearing it? Maybe you don't understand the word "personal"? I thought for sure you would be more educated on a homemade cloth mask than this...
Here's a current link explaining the usefulness of cloth facemasks... please read it so you don't show up with breaking news "cloth masks are not considered PPE". and calling it a HIGHLIGHT.... SAAD!! I'm not sure how many times it's been said a cloth mask doesn't protect the person wearing it..
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html
Many states doing this do have lawsuits being filed against them, so there is hope. I think it is awesome to see people standing up against this "virus" that was played out in the fall of 2020 with Plan 201: "The virus is called CAPS, a coronavirus, like SARS and MERS, that has never been seen before. It causes pneumonia and acute respiratory distress — in the most severe cases, liquid fills the lungs until breathing becomes labored or impossible" per Plan 201.
Pretty sad this even had to be mandated... but some people don't understand how masks work or find them fashionable. Instead of acknowledging the facts they'd rather go off what Fox News said 3 months ago. Saaaad.
Been waiting for you Mr. Aim High. According to you the mask will protect the people who wear them, because the virus can not get through even though it is smaller then what the mask can filter down too, so my not wearing a mask should be no problem for anyone accept for me, and according to some BLM people my life does not matter, so where's the harm.
Sorry to keep you waiting, I see none of the reading material I sent you has managed to sink in... So I guess class is back in session.
The N95 protects the person wearing it, cloth masks are better at protecting others around you. Let me know if you need the sources explaining this again, or look for yourself on WebMD, CDC, KDHE, 3M or Honeywell websites happy to help.
If the medical experts who use these masks, and manufacturers of said masks isn't enough to convince you, I've found the debate-ending indisputable source no self-respecting republican would ever argue with. https://www.foxnews.com/health/wearing-face-mask-reduce-coronavirus-transmission-75-percent-study-shows
Your refusal to wear a mask inside a public building allows your germs to spread easily, creating a problem for everyone around you. It's not the publics fault that you don't understand how a mask works... Your self-centered way of thinking isn't going to get you a free pass, it's going to get you trespassed, lol.
Mr. Aim High. You said it. "The N95 protects the person wearing it." ,and as long as everyone around me is wearing one when I make may rare once a week outing for a grocery pickup at Walmart I am only harming myself by not wearing the N95, and as I said what does it "Matter" As far as the News I do not believe any of the major news outlets. ( i.e. oan, fox, drudge, brietbart, cnn, msnbc, ABC, NBC, CBS etc.) You will never guess the news I do follow outside of the gazette (which is not very good), so don't even bother making assumptions about me, and what news I follow. Best to you and stay safe with your mask.
"Bah" said the sheep.
Immediately contact your congressman about this. There is NO proof that masks do anything to slow or stop the spread. The death rate is equal to or less than the flu, and the tests are so inaccurate that the CDC will not even guess what the accuracy may be. Deaths from all other causes have fell dramatically as even a death from heart disease is counted if it is suspected the person might have had COVID 19 as a COVID 19 death. And, supposedly, 35% of the people who get it have no symptoms. Review "Plan 21" as played out last fall. Kelly cannot make laws. She claims to have the support of the Attorney General, so we will see what he says, but he isn't a lawmaker either. Great update on the "virus": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boQRmWvrvew&eature=youtu.be and this explains why the masks are worthless: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_b0AhqvAVw The virus will pass right through the mask and/or puff out the sides, top or bottom. Cloth masks: "The penetration of cloth masks by particles was almost 97% compared to medical masks with 44%."
Above from this article: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/04/150422121724.htm
So, if you bought stock in a company making masks, I suspect this is good news. Imagine if school children have to spend the day masked, touching their face, rubbing their eyes because of the irritation of the mask.............. The masks are a symbol, and a symbol will not stop a virus. Why is COVID 19 so impacting states with Democratic governors? That has to be a good reason to kick Kelly's butt to the curb the next go round!!!
Testing accuracy is in the upper 90%. This is the USA, not Dubai. A test with 30% accuracy would never fly here. (Wouldn't a test that's only 30% accurate technically be 70% accurate?) For sources on testing accuracy just go back a week or two the last time you made these silly claims and the sources are there. Maybe you just missed them.
If you're still worried about cloth masks, just get an N95. It definitely helps prevent spread by being able to filter viruses. For sources on mask effectiveness, just ask Alfred and he can tell you how the N95 filters down to 0.3 microns and is effective at catching particles down to 0.1 microns, even though coronavirus in the air will never be smaller than 1 micron. He's got all the sources to prove it.
I see you have trust in sciencedaily.com but you're having to search back clear to 2015 to find sentences that suit your political agenda...
Perhaps try a more current (2 months ago) article from from your source titled "Wearing surgical masks in public could help slow COVID-19 pandemic's advance" and also claiming "the masks significantly reduced the amounts of various airborne viruses" I'll post the link for you. You're welcome.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/04/200403132345.htm
Makes no difference to me, and what I do.
