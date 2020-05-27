Ruth Irene Magathan

Ruth Irene (Birk) Magathan passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020 with her husband of 51 years and daughter by her side. Ruth was born in Burlington, Kansas on April 9, 1946. She was 74. They moved to Emporia, where she was a lifelong resident.
She worked at Crawford’s where she met her husband, David’s, ALCO, Holiday Resort, and retired from ESU.
She married Charles L. Magathan on July 1, 1968 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Together they had two kids, Charles H. Magathan and Ladonna I. Hensley.
She loved spending time with her grand kids, great-grandkids, and her two sisters, reading and putting puzzles together.
She had seven grandkids, Jessica N. Magathan, Emporia, Blake Magathan, Iola, Mathew P. Quisenberry, Emporia, McKenna Magathan, Emporia, Parker J. Magathan, Emporia; two sisters, Mary and husband Ralph Schellhamer, Darlene and husband Don Witherspoon; brothers, Richard and wife Kathy Birk, Larry and wife Cathy Birk; sisters-in-law, Lydia (Magathan) and husband Ray Rundle of Wichita, Janell (Magathan) and husband Miles Arant, Emporia; and brothers-in-law, Marvin Magathan, and Howard Magathan of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Irene (Isch) Birk; father, Harold Birk; brothers, Marvin Birk and Duane Birk; and twin grandsons, Nelson and Albert Magathan.
She had a one of a kind beautiful personality. She will be missed beyond words.
Private graveside services will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia. The family ask in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be sent to Ruth Magathan’s grandkids 529 fund in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
