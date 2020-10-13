Guadalupe “Lupe” Ryon of Emporia died on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka. She was 78.
Lupe was born February 20, 1942 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of Modesto and Juana (Rodriguez) Tavares. She worked as a Teacher Aid for USD 253 and retired after 15 years. Lupe was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church in Emporia.
Lupe married Frederic Ryon on May 11, 1966, in Emporia and were married 32 years. He died in Lawton, Oklahoma on February 23, 1998. She is survived by her son, Tim (Shelli) Delcamp, Americus, Kansas; daughters, Annie (Tracy) Kuykendall, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Tanya (Richard) Mills, Issaquah, Washington, Crystal Nelson, Fairview, Oklahoma; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virginia Lopez, Phyllis Alvarado, Ernestina Ramirez, Mary (Jim) Harris, Margaret (Bill) Henricks; brother, Anthony (Mary Louise) Tabares.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Modesto and Juana Tavares; husband, Frederic Ryon; son, Frederic “Freddy” Ryon IV; brothers, Frank Tabares, Ignacio “Nacho” Tabares, Johnny Tabares; sister, Ramona “Monie” Aguilar.
Cremation has taken place and due to current health concerns a graveside funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 10:30 am. Services will be officiated by Father Brandon Farrar of the church.
The family has requested everyone to wear a mask if you are able. If not, then please practice social distancing 6 feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.