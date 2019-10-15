Southfork Band at the VFW
VFW Post 1980 welcomes The Southfork Band with guest Marilyn Pierce for another evening of music and dancing, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Entry is $5 per person.
This is a fundraiser for the VFW. The public is welcome to attend. Please come and show your support for helping your local veterans.
City commission candidate forum
Learn what the Emporia City Commission candidates believe makes them the best person for the seat during a candidate forum 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. today at Flint Hills Technical College Conference Room.
The event is free. Show up and be an informed voter.
USD 253 School Board
candidate forum
Candidates for open positions on the USD 253 Board of Education will participate in a forum from 6:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday at the Flint Hills Technical College Conference Room.
Event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold its next clothing giveaway from 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday at 7 E. 4th Ave. The church has gently used and new clothing for men, women and children of all ages in a variety of sizes.
Everyone receives a bag to fill with whatever clothing items they need for free.
VFW Post 1980 T-shirt fundraiser
VFW Post 1980 is taking orders for T-shirts honoring the 65th anniversary of the renaming of Armistice Day to Veterans Day as well as Emporian Alvin King, who helped establish the day as a national holiday. Shirts are available in both short and long sleeve styles. Prices are S - XL for $20 (short sleeve) or $25 (long sleeve). Add $5 for larger sizes.
To order, visit VFW Post 1980, 932 Graphic Arts Rd.; Town Royal, 405 Commercial St.; or The Gym, 1516 W. Sixth Ave.
Neosho Rapids haunted house
The Neosho Rapids Haunted House will run 6 - 11 p.m. Saturday and Oct. 26 at the Neosho Rapids Community Center. Tickets are $9, and children ages 3 and under are free. Get $1 off with a canned food donation. Concessions will be available.
Blood drive
The American Red Cross will hold its Emporia Community Blood Drive from noon - 6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. Give blood to help save lives. To make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor keyword “Emporia” or call 800-733-2767. Bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment.
Olpe UMC Octoberfest
The Olpe United Methodist Church will hold an Octoberfest supper 5 p.m. Saturday at the church, 120 W. Listerscheid St., Olpe. The supper will include bierocks, sauerbroten, ‘kraut and sausage, German potato salad, pies, desserts and drinks. Come and eat and enjoy fellowship for a free-will offering. Call 620-475-3780 or 343-5544 with questions.
Honor Flight chili/soup lunch
The USD 252 Honor Flight program will have a chili and soup lunch from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Hartford Community Center, 117 Commercial St. Menu includes chili, potato soup, broccoli cheese soup, chicken and noodles, vegetable soup and a variety of desserts. A free will donation will be accepted.
All proceeds will support the Honor Flight program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.