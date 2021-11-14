An accused Oklahoma bank robber remained in the Lyon County Detention Center Sunday afternoon, nearly three weeks after his arrest in Emporia. Federal authorities have yet to claim him.
“They filed a new writ of habeas corpus,” Assistant District Attorney Ashley McGee said concerning Jerry Ray Brown.
Brown, 43, was awaiting trial for two bank robberies in the Tulsa area when he allegedly fled police in late October. He was captured in Emporia after authorities say a law enforcement pursuit ended with him crashing into a power pole.
McGee indicated the calendar for court cases in Oklahoma was pushed back. She said authorities in Tulsa were unable to pick him up in time for a scheduled hearing there.
A message left with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tulsa Friday was not returned. But McGee said with the new writ filed Wednesday, officers from Oklahoma could pick him up at any time.
McGee said almost two weeks ago that Lyon County was prepared to prosecute Brown if he was not claimed. But a preliminary hearing for Brown which had been scheduled for Monday, Nov. 22 is now set for Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Brown is held in Emporia on charges of felony flee and elude, felony obstruction, theft and criminal damage to property.
