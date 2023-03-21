Courtesy League of Women Voters Kansas
Our Emporia League of Women Voters Vote Tracking Committee tracks bills and votes on the following topics: abortion, civil rights, climate change, children, education, government, gun legislation, Health issues, LGBTQ issues, Medicaid expansion, school issues, taxes, vetoes, voting rights, and water issues.
Last week, the following bills in these categories were voted on and passed; local legislators’ votes are indicated.
Education
H Sub for SB 83, concerning appropriations for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024, for the State Department of Education, providing education savings accounts for students; establishing the Sunflower Education Equity Scholarship Fund; and requiring each school district to provide a salary increase to each licensed teacher in the school district in school year 2023-2024. Rep. Droge and E. Smith voted Yea; Rep. Schreiber voted Nay.
HB 2400, establishing a grant program for adult learners to pursue certain fields of study and providing for workforce retention incentive tax credits. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
Government
HB 2422, concerning the state fire marshal, eliminating the statutory qualifications of the chief inspector for boiler safety. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
H Sub for SB 229, creating the Legislative Compensation Commission and prescribing powers and duties of the commission; authorizing the commission to set rates of compensation and salary for members of the Legislature. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2388, requiring that licensing bodies provide verified electronic credentials, in addition to paper-based credentials, to all credential holders, including military service members and others receiving Kansas credentials based on their credentials from other jurisdictions; and requiring licensing bodies to use centralized electronic credential data management systems capable of providing instantaneous credential verification. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
Health
SB 26, specifying certain requirements necessary to demonstrate fiscal soundness in health maintenance organizations and Medicare provider organizations. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
Taxes
SB 127, providing countywide retailers’ sales tax authority for Dickinson county. Sen. Longbine voted Yea.
HB 2421, providing countywide retailers’ sales tax authority for Grant county. Rep. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
Prepared by Emporia League of Women Voters members Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, and Mary McGaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.