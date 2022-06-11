Update

The warning includes southwest Lyon County. 

Update

At 9:39 p.m., the NWS issued a special weather statement impacting Olpe. 

A strong thunderstorm impacting parts of southwestern Lyon County is expected through 10:15 p.m.

Wind gusts of 50 - 55 mph are expected. 

This also impacts mile markers 116 - 120 on the Kansas Turnpike. 

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a tornado warning for Chase and Greenwood counties until 9:45 p.m. 

Thunderstorms are possible across the entire outlook area this evening with the highest chance for severe storms being along and east of a line from Marysville to Topeka to Ottawa. Main hazards would be very large hail, and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially if storms that develop are discreet.

Warnings associated with the Lyon County area have now expired. 

