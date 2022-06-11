The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a tornado warning for Chase and Greenwood counties until 9:45 p.m.
Thunderstorms are possible across the entire outlook area this evening with the highest chance for severe storms being along and east of a line from Marysville to Topeka to Ottawa. Main hazards would be very large hail, and damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two cannot be ruled out, especially if storms that develop are discreet.
Warnings associated with the Lyon County area have now expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.