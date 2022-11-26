One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m.
Akkerman was transported via ambulance to Newman Regional Health for minor injuries. Her passenger, 29-year-old Michael Smith, did not seek treatment.
Miller said both occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident. No citations are pending.
(1) comment
Update on the raccoon?
