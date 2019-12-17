Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Violate PFA, location and time redacted
Disorderly conduct, redacted
Domestic disturbance, redacted
Attempt to locate, Interstate 35 and Industrial Road, 12:49 p.m.
Criminal threat, 1000 Scott St., 1:30 p.m.
Juvenile problem, redacted
Lost property, 900 Thompson St., 4:16 p.m.
Structure fire, 1500 Industrial Road, 5:50 p.m.
Missing person, redacted
Saturday
Domestic disturbance, redacted
Communications offense, 700 W. 6th Ave., 3:01 a.m.
Aggravated battery, redacted
Traffic stop, 500 W. 5th Ave., 4:06 a.m.
Traumatic injuries, redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:37 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 400 E. 4th Ave., 8:54 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, redacted
Sunday
Violate PFA, redacted
Non-injury accident, 2300 Industrial Road, 12:04 p.m.
Violate PFA, redacted
Motorist assist, 1300 Interstate 35, 12:37 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, redacted
Disorderly conduct, 1200 W. 9th Ave., 4:16 p.m.
Sheriff
Saturday
Injury accident, 2000 Road J., Emporia, 12:25 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 3700 N. Highway 99, Admire, 7:31 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 290 and Road L, Emporia, 8:29 p.m.
Vehicle fire, 200 Road E, Olpe, 8:37 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 1700 Graphic Arts Road, Emporia, 1:21 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, Emporia, 9:08 a.m.
Structure fire, 1700 Road 90, Hartford, 11:39 a.m.
Non-injury accident, 1300 Interstate 35, Emporia, 2:36 p.m.
Monday
Non-injury accident, 1300 Road 175, Emporia, 5:41 a.m.
Criminal trespassing, 800 Road 300, Americus, 6:17 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Fraud - bad checks, 500 Mechanic St., 12:29 p.m.
Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Road, 5:39 p.m.
Theft, 2300 Industrial Road, 7:21 p.m.
Saturday
Criminal damage, 500 Mechanic St., 9:11 a.m.
Shoplifting, 2300 Industrial Rd., 12:37 p.m.
Sunday
Forgery, 1100 W. 6th Ave., 9:51 a.m.
Theft, 500 Mechanic St., 10:59 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Criminal damage, 900 Road 260, Americus, 1:52 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.