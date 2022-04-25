Carolyn G. Wilson, of Olivet, KS, passed away on April 17, 2022 in Ft. Scott, Kansas. Carolyn was born April 6, 1941, to Elzie and Louise (McCormick) Pockrus, in Limrock, Alabama. She had just celebrated her 81st birthday.
Carolyn graduated from Limrock High School and went on to have a career in nursing. She was joined in marriage to Roger Wilson on November 2, 1967.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Teresa Brack (Terry) of Ottawa, KS and Patty Fletcher (David) of Rich Hill, MO; sons, Lynn Wilson (Denise) of Saginaw, TX and Roger Wilson (Becky) of Springfield, MO; brother, Wayne Pockrus (June) of Limrock, AL; brother-in-law, Gary Wilson of Omaha, NE; 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Roger Wilson; infant daughter, Sheila Louise; and both parents.
Graveside services were held on Friday, April 22, 2022, 2:00 PM at Blakely Cemetery, Madison, KS. Condolences may be sent c/o VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 488, Madison, KS 66860.
