James “Jim” E. Tefelski, of Emporia, died Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Stormont Vail Health in Topeka. He was 69.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. on the 3rd floor of the Lyon County History Center, Emporia.
