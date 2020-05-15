Tornado warnings, hail, straight line winds with gusts up to 75 miles per hour and sustained heavy rains afflicted much of the region Thursday night.
The storm brought up to 3-inches of rain to some parts of the county, causing widespread flooding.
Lyon County Emergency Manager Jarrod Fell said a number of county roads were flooded this morning, including the 2000 block of KS Highway 99 north of Emporia.
“After all of the flooding we had last year, those common roads that flood are probably flooded right now,” Fell said. “We had some trees down and isolated outages.”
At least three water rescues were called overnight, including at the 2000 block of N. Hwy. 99 Friday morning.
At 4:11 a.m. Lyon County Deputies and Emporia/ Lyon County Fire and EMS were dispatched to the area for a report of a vehicle submerged in water.
“On scene, deputies found an unoccupied White Ford Ranger on its roof submerged in water in the West ditch,” Deputy Eric Williams said in a written release. “The driver was located at a nearby residence and was identified as 18- year old Logan Biggs of Lyon County.”
Williams said Biggs was heading north on Hwy. 99 when he came across water on the highway and lost control over the vehicle. He flipped over into the ditch and was able to exit and ask for help at a nearby residence. Biggs sustained “minor injuries” and refused treatment at the scene.
It’s unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time.
Fell said it was important to remember the saying, “Turn around, don’t drown.”
Showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Friday and into Saturday, meaning the possibility that more flooding can occur.
“Use caution,” Fell said. “Roads will flood quickly right now because the ground is so saturated. It can happen quick.”
