Some Emporians made their marks as UNBOUND winners during this year’s UNBOUND Gravel weekend.
Dan Hughes and Paulina Batiz won the 200-mile tandem race with a time of 16:47:19.
Hughes is a four-time winner of the event as a solo rider, and Batiz has finished the race five times as a solo rider.
In the single-speed women’s category, Sasha Mallon won the 200-mile race in 20:04:44.
Hunter Williams placed seventh in the men’s single-speed race, with a time of 14:37:51.
