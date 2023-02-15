The Emporia City Commission accepted the resignation of Danny Giefer as Emporia's mayor Wednesday morning, as the longtime city commissioner cited his health as a contributing factor.
Giefer submitted a letter requesting to vacate the position of Mayor to the city commission Tuesday afternoon.
“The mayor’s position requires day-to-day personal contact with many individuals, which I will be unable to do,” Giefer said in his letter. He added that he plans to perform his duties remotely if he cannot attend in person.
Giefer will continue to work toward community improvements as City Commissioner and as a board member of Emporia Enterprise.
His resignation prompted the city to establish Resolution No. 3693, which outlines the procedures for selecting and replacing the mayor and vice-mayor of the city of Emporia. According to city attorney Christina Montgomery,
Vice-Mayor Susan Brinkman assumed the role of Mayor and and Becky Smith was elected as vice-mayor.
Brinkman said she and the rest of the commissioners were wishing the best for Giefer.
"Today, personally the goal is for us to just continue going without interruption on the city's business and to support our fellow commissioner in any way that we can in his successful and speedy recovery," she said.
