SOS CASA of the Flint Hills is asking community members to help make a difference in children’s lives.
CASA volunteers — or court-appointed special advocates — are adults who advocate for the best interests of child victims of abuse, neglect, and human trafficking who are involved in the court system.
“We have volunteers in our community that take on a case for a child,” said advocate coordinator Katy Peraza. “They get involved in the education of the child, the mental health of the child, and they only take one family or child on at a time.”
Peraza said CASAs can help lighten the load for groups like St. Francis Ministries and the Department of Children and Families by “delving deeper into each case.”
“We might see details that they may have missed,” she said. “We make recommendations by writing reports and it helps either bring reintegration for those children, or gets them out of a situation where they might be in danger. We’re there through all those steps.”
Jacob Stutzman has been a CASA volunteer for about three-and-a-half years. He got interested in volunteering after a student told him about their experience as a CASA in another state.
“I was looking for volunteer opportunities and I felt like it was time to do something where I was helping kids,” he said.
Stutzman said his first case, after his training was complete, lasted a little more than a year. The child was the parents of chronic substance abusers which lead to a negative home environment where the children weren’t safe in the home.
“The goal is to help and advocate for the kids,” he said. “The parents have to do a lot of work to prove us wrong.”
Peraza said many of the cases in Lyon County have to due with neglect. Sometimes it’s something like a family having a hard time finding resources they need for things like food or housing.
“CASAs will help them find those resources,” she said. “There’s a lot of resources in this community that I feel people don’t know about. There’s Family Promise, there’s Radical Life — all of these programs that are there to help people that are in need of resources.”
Peraza said advocates can step in and help get kids needed mental health evaluations or help secure other services.
“Maybe they just need to talk to a school counselor once a week,” she said.
She said it’s important for CASAs to build that trust and dependability with their kids and remain a constant presence in their lives. Many CASAs, she said, maintain friendships with the families long after a case has been completed.
“When you get a win, it’s a good win,” Stutzman added. “I get texts for the adoptive family in my first case and pictures every month or so. I love that. I love that these kids have a safe, secure future and I got to play a part in that.”
Peraza said children who are assigned CASAs have much better outcomes than their peers in similar situations. They are more likely to attend college and less like to have children that end up in the foster care system. They are also less likely to reenter foster care themselves.
“We see our kids at least for a couple of hours a month,” she said. “A lot of our CASAs do more than that. We ask for a one-year commitment and most of our cases last that long. Some can last longer, but as long are you’re here for that one case, that’s what’s important. I think you’ll find that once you start meeting with the kiddos, you want to see them more and more just to make sure they’re OK.”
Christy Grant is another CASA volunteer who started with the program one year ago.
“It was a long process for me,” she said of deciding to volunteer. “We moved here and I prayed about it. It was definitely a combination of a lot of different emotions.”
Grant said it’s a difficult, but rewarding, experience.
“The end goal is what keeps you going,” she said. “You’ve got to have faith in yourself and the system. I enjoy it. It’s challenging, but I do enjoy it.”
Peraza said CASA volunteers need to be 21 or older, have the ability to communicate both verbally and in writing, and complete satisfactory background checks. Training is a blended curriculum with components online and in person. Volunteers must commit to at least one year with the program.
Volunteers go through 30 hours of comprehensive training in which they learn everything they need to know about how to be an effective advocate. To find out more, please visit https://nationalcasagal.org or contact the local program by calling 620-343-2744.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.