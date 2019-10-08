Arvonia will celebrate the 150th birthday of its founding this weekend.
On Saturday, Arvonia will go from it’s quiet, everyday happening to a big celebration of yesteryear. The Arvonia Historic Preservation Society is planning to bring Arvonia back to life for a day. The event will be free for all and will include activities for all ages to enjoy. Events will be scheduled from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m..
For a complete schedule, check the Facebook page www.facebook.com/arvoniaks or contact Susan arvoniaks@gmail.com or 620-794-3917.
“We want to bring back some old-fashioned activities as well as some cultural elements from Wales,” read a written statement from the Arvonia Historic Preservation Society. “We will have musical entertainment throughout the day which will include local talent, some out of area talent and even a singer originally from Wales.”
Organizers plan to have some traditional Welsh food available for purchase including Welsh Cakes, tea and coffee.
Some of the activities and demonstrations for the day include butter churning, ice cream making, soap making, goat milking, daffodil planting, a chuck wagon, bow and arrow, knitting, quilting, apple peeling, nut cracking, coffee grinding, bread making and others. The school and church will be open for tours.
“We are proud of the work that has been done so that these historic buildings can be shared with you,” read the statement. “We can’t wait for you to see the progress that has been made in the restoration and renovation of the township hall.”
There will be an area with kids’ games.
There will also be vendors selling various items. Activities will be set up throughout the area, but most will be centered north of the township hall on the town square. Other places to visit in the area will have information on things to do and activities they have scheduled.
Following Arvonia Day will be the annual Fall Festival from 4:30 - 7 p.m. in the quanset building behind the Atchison Home. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided by the Lebo United Methodist Church. Bring lawn chairs and a side dish
“If you’ve been at the Arvonia Day event and don’t have time to make anything, join us anyway,” read the statement.
Activities for the evening event will include pumpkin decorating, children’s games, corn hole, a fun fall photo opportunity, hay rack ride and a fire to make s’mores — weather permitting. There will be a gunny sack race, tug of war and some other competitions. The evening will finish with a scavenger hunt for youth in grades 6-12.
The site has welcomed field trips, visits from organizations as far away as Kansas City, photographers and many other happenings this year.
“We hope you will come and see the progress we have made in 2019,” the statement read. “We will also be participating in the Emporia Community Foundation Match Day on Nov. 11 at the Flinthills Mall, and Brit Faire on Nov. 16 in Kansas City.”
At 5 p.m. Dec. 8,there is a Candlelight service in the Arvonia Church with refreshments following.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.