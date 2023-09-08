STRONG CITY — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve has announced the Prairie Harvest Festival and Antique Tractor Show, is set for 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 16. This event offers visitors a chance to witness the tools our ancestors employed to preserve food and cultivate crops.
According to a written release, an addition to this year’s festivities is the antique hay press, a relic used for crafting square hay bales. Festival-goers will have the opportunity to see this historic device in action, showcasing a piece of farming history.
Guests can look forward to a journey into the past as living history characters reenact the harvest rituals of yesteryears. The original owner of the Spring Hill Ranch once planted an orchard east of the house, boasting apple, peach, pear and cherry trees. Living history interpreters will be on hand to discuss the orchard’s history and demonstrate harvest activities. Visitors are encouraged to participate in these displays to better understand the transition from horse-drawn farming to tractors.
The festival program includes cider making and pumpkin carving from 10 a.m. noon, with pumpkins provided on a first-come, first-served basis. At 11 a.m., an old-fashioned bale press will demonstrate the hay baling process.
The Flint Hills Antique Power Association of Emporia will showcase a collection of vintage tractors in the grassy area near the visitor center, open for viewing from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Attendees will have the pleasure of hearing the sounds of John Deere, Farmall, Case, and Oliver tractors during the Parade of Power at 2 p.m. This is an opportunity to learn about the historical significance of these tractors and their role in shaping the area’s agricultural heritage. All festival activities are free of charge, making this event accessible to all.
For those interested in further information, Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located just two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177, known as the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway. This preserve stands as a collaboration between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For updates and details, please visit the preserve’s Facebook page @NPS.TallgrassPrairie, the official website at www.nps.gov/tapr, reach out via email at tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, or contact the preserve directly at 620-273-8494 ext 270.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.