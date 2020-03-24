The Emporia Police Department put out a statement Tuesday afternoon in an effort to dispel rumors which are circulating through the community.
In the statement, the department said:
"In order relieve the rumor mill regarding information about carrying cards for essential personnel conducting daily business and going to and from work, we decided to jump on here and hopefully put some of the worries Emporia is experiencing to rest.
"EPD and (Lyon County Sheriff's Office) will NOT be stopping people that are out and about in our community, unless you are breaking the law. Your daily routine will not be affected by law enforcement, unless your daily routine involves breaking the law.
"Seriously, you will not need to carry or at least show an essential personnel card if you are stopped by EPD or LYSO. In the event of a Stay at Home order, we understand that businesses will need to operate as well as government. We understand people will need essential supplies and it is necessary to travel to complete your tasks.
"EPD and LYSO want to remind everyone to take all precautions serious, such as social distancing, washing your hands and remaining home as much as possible. The more we all do now, the better off we will be and we can return to our normal lives sooner.
"We want to remind everyone that in a time of crisis, it is important to remain calm and not let fear and panic consume your daily lives. When that happens, common sense does not prevail. Please stay informed, stay safe, wash your hands and most of all Stay Home as much as you can...."
