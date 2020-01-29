WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Lady Hornets had a 14-point lead going into halftime against 22nd-ranked Central Missouri on Wednesday night.
As well as things went in the first half for Emporia State, however, it went UCM’s way in the second. The Jennies pushed back throughout the second half, finishing with a 70-66 victory over ESU.
The Lady Hornets shot nearly 50 percent in the first 20 minutes, but the Jennies reciprocated the hot hands in the second, while ESU struggled to get any traction on the offensive end.
UCM was helped by senior guard Megan Skaggs, who sat early in the game with foul trouble. The Jennies’ leading scorer had just two points in the opening half, but finished with 11. Nija Colliler, the MIAA’s leading rebounder, added a double-double with 19 points and 11 boards to help her team remain undefeated in MIAA play.
Emporia State was led in scoring by Tre’Zure Jobe, who had 14 points.
The ESU men struggled to find flow from the opening tip, falling by a 67-49 margin on Wednesady night.
After a Duncan Fort 3-pointer opened the scoring, UCM quickly tied things up and took the lead just a moment later. ESU kept pace most of the first half, but after the intermission, the Mules kept shooting at a high clip, finishing the game at 43 percent.
The Hornets were plagued by mistakes and free throws on the night, going just 7-for-17 from the stripe and committing 18 turnovers.
Gaven Pinkley had a game-high 11 points for UCM. Keyon Thomas scored 10 as the only Hornet in double figures.
ESU will travel to Jefferson City, Mo., on Saturday to play Lincoln.
