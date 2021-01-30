“All Adults Here” by Emma Straub. 2020, $27.00.
When Astrid Strick witnesses a school bus accident in the center of town, it jostles loose a repressed memory from her young parenting days decades earlier. Suddenly, Astrid realizes she was not quite the parent she thought she'd been to her three, now-grown children. But to what consequence?
Astrid's youngest son is drifting and unfocused, making parenting mistakes of his own. Her daughter is pregnant yet struggling to give up her own adolescence. And her eldest seems to measure his adult life according to standards no one else shares. But who gets to decide, so many years later, which long-ago lapses were the ones that mattered? Who decides which apologies really count? It might be that only Astrid's thirteen-year-old granddaughter and her new friend really understand the courage it takes to tell the truth to the people you love the most.
I’m not usually one to pick up a book in the “family drama” category. Many of them portray bitter feuds and grudges that have lasted decades. All Adults Here was a pleasant surprise in that it had all of the family and all of the drama, but none of the let down at the end.
The Strick family is not perfect. They’re not even mostly perfect. There are miscommunications and misunderstanding and plenty of mistakes made by all involved parties. What I really found compelling was that Straub was able to make the reader simultaneously think “why are you doing this? You know better.” and able to actually understand, at least a little, the motive behind the actions.
Another thing I really enjoyed was the wide range of character ages, from a child to a senior citizen, and how none of them were static. Just like real people change over time, Straub’s characters did as well. If someone had told me that the book was based on true events I would have believed them.
I highly recommend All Adults Here for anyone who wants to read about an interesting cast of characters growing into themselves and learning about one another.
