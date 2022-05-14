How many high school teams can assert that all of their athletes will be competing in a state championship?
Emporia High School girls diving can emphatically make that claim. Its divers will be “representing” at the state meet on May 19.
Of course, achieving this feat takes ability and determination, but strong relationships too.
“The bond that I have with these girls definitely helped push me to try my hardest,” said senior diver Cadance Vincent. “And I think that this bond also pushes them, because we are so comfortable with each other. We know what ways to push each other.”
The other divers expressed a similar sentiment.
“Well, the encouragement from both of them has helped a lot,” said sophomore Divinity Gardner. “It’s helped me get over like the scare of it all. And it’s just a good bond in dive and out of dive.”
Junior Jacey Stutler said developing the friendships with Vincent and Gardner made for a much better season experience.
“I feel like we’re all so supportive for each other,” Stutler said. “And we all help encourage each other to get dives that we’re like struggling with…I just really enjoy having them on my team.”
Leadership and guidance are obvious factors in qualifying divers into the state realm. Barbara Clark helms the diving program — she’s been at Emporia since the 1980s — and is responsible for coaching these girls up.
“Well, you’ve got Cadance, who was the upperclassmen…her and Jacey together brought in Divinity kind of underneath their wing and helped her out,” Clark said. “You know, camaraderie is really good…there’s no drama, which is nice.”
The girls feel they have made significant strides throughout their time in the program. Vincent is ranked number one in 5-1A six-dive and second in 11-dive.
“I have definitely progressed a lot from freshman year,” she said. “And just from the beginning of this season, I have learned so many new dives.
Gardner joined the diving program bringing a background in gymnastics — Clark was the gymnastics coach for 25 years and recruited gymnasts for diving — which helped her transition into the sport. Vincent and Stutler also have gymnastic experience.
“Well, I had no clue what I was doing when I came into this…and I’ve definitely learned a lot, and everything has just came, I wouldn’t say easy, but it’s definitely helped that I’ve had gymnastics backgrounds,” Gardner said.
And Clark truly believes in these girls. She’s hopeful that Vincent can bring home a state title this year. The senior placed second in 2021.
“I’ve had…I think 11 state champions,” Clark said. “So it’s been nice, and it’s going to be good if I can get Cadance to get it this year. So our goal is to kind of get her in there for senior year. And then the other two girls beyond the podium.”
And with Clark’s charges, it’s all love and belief. Stutler said Clark’s style of communication and constant encouragement is very helpful.
“I love Barb…I feel like I couldn’t even ask for a better coach,” Stutler said.
Vincent acknowledged that Clark is the primary motivator within the team dynamic.
“She’s been there for every step of the seasons that I’ve been in dive,” Vincent said. “She pushes us to do our hardest…and we all love her very much.”
Gardner says Clark is one of the best coaches she has ever had.
“She’s never like too rough,” Gardner said. “But she gets you to where you need to be. And she pushes you to where you need to be. And it’s just awesome.”
As for Clark, the end of the coaching road appears to be rapidly approaching.
“I have a feeling like maybe next year will be my last year. I think my husband’s ready for us to go in wintertime and be someplace warm.”
