Terminations are underway at Emporia State University.
Faculty members have been let go in multiple departments, the source said, including the Department of English, Modern Languages, & Journalism; Counselor Education; and Biological Sciences.
At the Kansas Board of Regents meeting Wednesday, ESU President Ken Hush told KBOR that programs the university would focus on - or that were in the university’s “strike zone” - included nursing, biology, technology, business, library and information management, psychology and teacher education.
However, Brenda Koerner, a biological sciences professor, told The Gazette that she was called into a meeting with Dean Brent Thomas earlier this morning, where she was told she would be losing her job.
“I went in and I was read from a script that … I would not be returning, that my last day would be May at the end of the semester and I would receive three months severance unless it was deemed that I should be put on administrative leave,” Koerner said.
Koerner also said what would constitute administrative leave was not clarified, though the reasoning behind her termination was “basically a list of the criteria in the [workforce management] framework.”
Koerner plans to stay at the university for now but said she is feeling angry and disappointed with the university’s decision to terminate faculty.
“I don't have any other options at the moment,” she said. “I was not planning to book for another position this year.”
“I think disappointment is the primary feeling for the time that I've dedicated to this institution,” Koerner, who serves on the Faculty Senate and has taught at ESU for 17 years, said.
In fact, the past week has made Koerner reconsider staying in higher education at all.
“I've had some misgivings in the past two years,” she said. “I'm not even sure I will stay in higher ed because of the way that faculty has been treated during this process [and] during the challenges of COVID.”
“I know a lot of faculty probably feel betrayed by the university and I feel that they probably feel unsupported,” Koerner added.
The terminations come after KBOR unanimously approved Emporia State University’s “workforce management” framework Wednesday afternoon.
The framework will allow ESU to make sweeping cuts to both programs and faculty, including faculty with tenure. Hush said the move is necessary to deal with low enrollment and budget deficits, and will “transform ESU in the best interest of our students.”
The cuts are expected to affect 7% of the university as a whole. Around 2% of students are currently enrolled in programs that will be affected.
Students enrolled in programs that are affected by the cuts will be allowed to finish their degrees.
Most faculty who are let go as part of the framework will also have around one year of notice and the option for three months of severance pay.
“I can confirm that ESU is notifying affected employees today,” said Gwen Larson, director of media relations at ESU. “I cannot confirm what departments they are in. We won’t have anything else to release until all affected employees are notified and we have shared with campus community.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
What a disaster for Emporia and ESU. It is unfortunate that the city and our elected officials did not do more to fight against this.
