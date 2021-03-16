Carolyn Dorsey, head coach of the Emporia High girls basketball team, was voted the Centennial League Coach of the Year by her fellow league coaches.
The honor comes after a season in which Dorsey led the Lady Spartans to a 15-7 record, a third-place Centennial League finish and right to the cusp of a state tournament berth.
Other Lady Spartans to receive postseason accolades were junior Gracie Gilpin, who was named to the All-Centennial League first team, and junior Allie Baker and sophomore Rebecca Snyder, who received honorable mentions.
On the boys side, Spartan senior Charles Snyder received first-team recognition for the third time in his career.
