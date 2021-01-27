Emporia State University will not implement a new Kansas Board of Regents policy that would make it easier for the state's six public universities to fire, suspend or dismiss employees — including tenured faculty.
The new policy was unanimously approved by the Kansas Board of Regents last week, citing financial pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reduced state funding and declining enrollments. The regents gave the schools 45 days to develop frameworks for implementing the policy, which would be in effect through 2022.
In an email communication to Emporia State employees sent Tuesday, President Allison Garrett and other administrators said the policy would not be implemented.
"While we understand that the Kansas Board of Regents wished to provide additional tools to the universities in the Kansas Board of Regents system, here at Emporia State University, we were already working to address the budget challenges that are ahead in a collaborative manner using existing policies," the email reads. "We, the undersigned, are committed to continuing that process in a constructive manner."
The email is signed by Garrett, Provost David Cordle, Faculty Senate President Sandra Valenti, Unclassified Professional Commission President Jaden Rahe and University Support Staff Commission President Derek Parks.
Policy changes related to governance and procedures, they believe, should be handled by those "who best understand the implication of those changes."
The University of Kansas is the only Regents school that has indicated it would be developing a framework for the new policy. According to the Associated Press, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said in a video message Tuesday that the school would have the framework but she hoped it would never be used.
"As provost, I'm not yet inclined to say we will need the tool they provided, and I am ready to do the work necessary to avoid it, but I'm also not yet able to say we won't need the tool," she said.
More than 750 Kansas faculty and staff members have officially objected to the policy, in part because of concern that losing tenure protection would harm scholarship and damage morale.
