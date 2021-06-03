Betty Jo Clopton Shinkunas, passed away March 30, 2020 at her home in Highland, California.
Born July 17, 1942, daughter of George Alvin Sr and Gladys Clopton, sister of George Alvin Clopton, Jr. Betty Jo lived on the Browning Ranch west of Madison, Kansas throughout her childhood. She graduated from Madison High School in 1960. She went on to become an X-Ray technician and enjoyed working in the hospital setting. She loved her husband, John Shinkunas, and her many friends, classmates and her beloved dogs. She was a Christian and read the Bible daily, prayed for anyone who asked or needed her to. She loved the Lord and is now home with her Lord and her husband John.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26th, from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Christian Church, 316 Main St, Madison, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.