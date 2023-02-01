MATFIELD GREEN — Lynn Smith has announced her retirement from Pioneer Bluffs, pending a successful search for the next executive director of the historic Flint Hills ranch.
The Pioneer Bluffs Board of Directors is looking for a person to continue their mission of preserving and sharing ranching heritage.
“We seek a person with non-profit management experience, who is enthusiastic about our mission and has good organizational, leadership, and interpersonal relationship skills,” said Nancy Mattke, board president. “A background in ranching would be advantageous.”
An application and position description can be found at pioneerbluffs.org. Deadline for applications is March 20, 2023.
Smith, the first Pioneer Bluffs executive director, will continue in her present role until her replacement is found and trained.
“For our first 15 years, through renovation of the huge white barn and all the growing pains of a young organization, Lynn worked tirelessly,” Mattke said. “Her previous expertise in the non-profit arena and her professionalism overall have been key to Pioneer Bluff's success. She ensured that the Board's visions became reality. We thank her for all she has done, and we wish her well.”
For questions or comments regarding the search, contact Nancy Mattke, at 316-833-8904 or email at Nmattke1452@gmail.com.
The mission of Pioneer Bluffs is to preserve and share the ranching heritage of the Flint Hills. A National Register Historic District, Pioneer Bluffs is on Flint Hills National Scenic Byway K-177, 14 miles south of Cottonwood Falls or 1 mile north of Matfield Green.
