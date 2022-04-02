We hope you are hungry, because the third annual EmporiYUM Restaurant Month has begun.
Starting April 1, The Emporia Gazette, US Foods, and Guardian Construction are partnering with 15 local eateries to celebrate dining in Emporia for an entire month. This culinary event is the best opportunity throughout the year for locals to try something new in town or visit some of their favorite spots to eat.
EmporiYUM started in 2020 right before COVID hit as a way to support local restaurants, celebrate the unique dining scene in the area, and give patrons an opportunity to win a year’s worth of free dining.
Since then it’s become a significant way to support an industry that was hard-hit with the pandemic.
“The restaurant industry was hit so hard by the pandemic,” said Chris Walker, editor and publisher of The Emporia Gazette. “Eating out is starting to finally feel normal again, but it’s going to take some time before restaurants can fully bounce back to pre-pandemic business.”
And that’s what EmporiYUM is all about: giving restaurants a month devoted to supporting them.
From Emporia to Chase County, from dine-in restaurants to food trucks, EmporiYUM has a wide variety of eateries participating this year.
“There is something for everyone, really,” Walker said. “And we hope EmporiYUM encourages people to not only support their favorites, but also to try some places they may have never tried before.”
EmporiYUM works the same way it did last year — whether you’re eating in or carrying out. Patrons can stop by The Emporia Gazette at 517 Merchant St. to pick up their “EmporiYUM Passport” and take it with them when they eat at participating restaurants. Each page that is stamped becomes a ticket to win the grand prize drawing of “Eating out for an Entire Year” — $25 gift certificates to each EmporiYUM restaurant.
Patrons will also vote for “EmporiYUM Restaurant of the Month.” The eatery with the most votes will win additional print, digital and social media marketing courtesy of The Emporia Gazette.
Last year, Harry and Lloyd’s was chosen as Emporia’s favorite restaurant, but the title remains up in the air for 2022. Many restaurants will be offering EmporiYUM specials throughout the month of April as a way to expose new and existing patrons to what their restaurant has to offer.
This year’s participating restaurants are:
Ad Astra, Strong City
Amanda’s Bakery & Cafe, Emporia
Bobby D’s BBQ, Emporia
Bruff’s Bar & Grill, Emporia
El Lorito, Emporia
Goodcents, Emporia
Gourmet to Go Catering, Emporia
Grand Central Hotel, Cottonwood Falls
Gustoso, Emporia
Harry & Lloyd’s, Americus and Emporia
Ichiban, Emporia
Mi Chavelita Mexican Grill, Emporia
Pizza Ranch
Planet Sub
The Daily Station
So, stop by The Emporia Gazette office and pick up your Passport today and visit our local restaurants throughout the month.
