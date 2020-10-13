Dave Leiker was the grand prize winner in the 2020 Ranchland Trust of Kansas photography contest, which concluded Sept. 30.
His photo titled "Wild Mustangs - Head Press" earned him the top award this year.
Leiker, an Emporia-based photographer, was at the Vestring Ranch south of Cassoday on an assignment for Kansas! Magazine when he saw a pair of horses in the grassland.
“After I was let out of a pickup truck at the edge of the pasture, I walked across the grassland, moving quietly into their group as I studied their response," Leiker said in a written release. "When I was low and quiet curiosity would draw them in toward me. If I stood and moved toward them, they would move away. Soon I felt like I could orchestrate their movements to get variety and action for the camera."
Leiker said he was "drawn to a bond between two of the horses and watched for expressive moments as he captured his grand prize winning image."
“I found it beautiful how one pair moved together, a couple times displaying the head-press at the heart of this photograph. It was a good moment and I'm glad I could share it this way,” he said.
Crystal Socha of Augusta won the Fan Favorite category for her photo titled "Caught in the Storm" by receiving 663 votes on RTK’s Facebook page. Her photo, which depicts what it like to be a cowboy for a day, was taken in Morris County.
“We were moving cattle this spring to summer pasture," Socha said. "We got hit by a massive storm while on a couple thousand acres. It was not only pouring rain, but high winds, lighting and hail.”
The RTK photography contest is held each summer, inviting amateur and professional photographers of all ages to submit photos that showcase the mission of RTK and Kansas’ ranching heritage. The mission of RTK is “To preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.”
RTK said a "record number of photographs were submitted to the contest this year."
The panel of judges narrowed the selection down to a top 25 for the Fan Favorite category voting on Facebook. All other category winners were chosen by the panel of judges, along with RTK and Wolfe’s Camera representatives. The Facebook album was able to reach over 43,000 Facebook users and nearly 6,000 votes were cast for the Fan Favorite category. Thank you to all who viewed and voted for these beautiful Kansas photos.
Additional winners in each category were: Landscape – Tony Ifland, Cedar; Livestock – Marisa Betts, Russell; People – Collin Forrest, Conway Springs; KLA Member – Jake Pannbacker, Washington; Youth – Isaac Wilber, Wamego; and Honorable Mentions – Greg Kramos, Manhattan; Mike Scheufler, Augusta; and Scott Bean, Manhattan. All winning entries can be viewed on RTK’s website or Facebook page.
Prizes, sponsored by Wolfe’s Camera of Topeka, are awarded to the top 10 winning photographers. The photographs will be used, with permission of the photographers, to promote Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces.
RTK will have photo stationery cards for sale throughout the year featuring the 10 winning photos. Printed on premium cardstock, the folded cards are blank inside and come in packs of 10 with white envelopes. The card packages can be purchased for $20 directly from RTK’s website www.ranchlandtrustofkansas.org or contact Samantha Weishaar at samantha@kla.org.
RTK is an agricultural land trust affiliate of the Kansas Livestock Association, with a mission to preserve Kansas’ ranching heritage and open spaces for future generations through the conservation of working landscapes.
