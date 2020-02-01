Jan (White) and Ray Crawford of Cottonwood Falls are celebrating 55 years of marriage.
The couple were married Feb. 6, 1965 at the First Southern Baptist Church in Arkansas City.
Mr. Crawford is a farmer/stockman.
Mrs. Crawford was a music teacher and educator.
The couple have two children: Jana and Art Wedel, and Kent and Jennifer Crawford. They have nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The couple’s children will host an anniversary party from 2 - 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Flint Hills Community Church Reception Building, 1998 KS-Hwy. 177, Cottonwood Falls.
