The Emporia City Commission will decide whether to sign a development agreement for the Flint Hills Crossing Community Incentive District during its action session Wednesday evening.
The Flint Hills Crossing Community Incentive District was originally approved by the commission on Feb. 3. The $6.8 million project — located on a portion of the DeBauge-Krueger tract near 18th Avenue and Graphic Arts Road — will bring the construction of a QuikTrip travel plaza and a new access road granting connections to Interstate 35, the Kansas Turnpike and U.S. Highway 50.
Special projects coordinator Jim Witt said that the agreement “clearly defines what both sides are going to bring to the table,” and that the main subject of the potential agreement is the roadway that the city will need to construct to connect the QuikTrip to Graphic Arts Road.
“There has to be a street from Graphic Arts down to what I’ll call the north roundabout and it’s going to be a dedicated city street,” Witt said. “But we won’t put in the street without guarantees that QuikTrip is going to be built there.”
Witt said that QuikTrip had also agreed to undertake an additional 1% sales tax on purchases made there to collect reimbursement funds for the project, which, under the agreement, will be paid out first to the city and then to the developer.
While the agreement is necessary to ensure that QuikTrip follows through on its plans and that the city doesn’t end up building “a road to nowhere,” Witt said that he has been very pleased with how things have gone with QuikTrip so far.
“They’ve been very good to work with, very positive,” he said.
Witt said that the agreement is another step that must be followed through on before construction can begin and that, to this point, QuikTrip has not submitted building or engineering plans. He doesn’t expect construction to begin for a few months yet, but is confident that the project will come to fruition.
“Construction projects right now are moving slowly because of the lack of materials,” he said. “It’s natural, but it’s even slower than normal because of the situation we’re in regarding materials, etc. Everything’s positive. Everybody involved — the property owner, the city and QuikTrip — are very positive about the future. It’s just, we’ve got to get there, and this is the first legal step to get there.”
In other business, the commission will consider an ordinance to rezone a parcel of land at 1501 E. Logan Ave., 1503 E. Logan Ave. and 1201 S. Weaver Ave. from agricultural to light industrial zoning.
It will also vote on whether to install an electric vehicle charging station at the parking lot at 1000 Mechanic Street as discussed during last week’s study session. The installation and maintenance of the station would come at no cost to the city as the station itself would be Evergy’s property.
Additionally, the commission will vote on whether to approve an ordinance for Visit Emporia to operate a Common Consumption Area in the 600 and 700 blocks between Merchant and Commercial streets. A CCA would allow for a defined space other than a licensed establishment to be approved for the possession and consumption of alcohol.
Also on the agenda is an agreement for the Humane Society of the Flint Hills to continue running the Emporia Animal Shelter and the awarding of a bid for resurfacing Kansas Highway 99 and U.S. Highway 50.
The session will take place in the municipal courtroom at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
They also could be waiting for the Men’s shelter to move so they can purchase that land, demolish the building, and have even more area to develop. No matter what they do, that intersection is so poorly design and I don’t see how it will even be easy or safe to visit Kwik Shop.
What happened to quick trip doing something at 12th st and merchant there were house removed and then nothing ever happened
That land on 12th is owned by kwik shop, which is a separate company from Quiktrip, They are probably waiting for the city to give them a 10 year tax abatement before they build.
