The fourth-seeded Emporia State Lady Hornets overcame an abysmal first-half shooting performance to outslug fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma 82-80 in the first round of the MIAA Tournament Wednesday.
“You saw a classic MIAA Tournament four-five game,” said Hornet head coach Toby Wynn. “Honestly, I think you had two teams that were playing to try to keep their postseasons alive, not just in the [MIAA] Tournament, but also for an outside shot at getting in the NCAA Tournament. … I knew they were going to play hard and knew our team was going to play hard.”
At halftime, the Hornets (18-5, 18-5 MIAA) trailed 38-30 but were equal to if not better than the Bronchos (14-9, 14-9 MIAA) in nearly every statistical category except the one that matters most: field goal shooting. Emporia State shot just 13 of 39 from the floor and 1 of 15 from 3-point range.
“For us to start the game, I thought defensively we were doing a fine job and I thought offensively too we were doing a good job, we just didn’t make any shots,” Wynn said. “I thought we had some great looks and the ball just didn’t go in the basket and sometimes that affects you on the defensive end. It definitely affected us, as it just made us a little lethargic on the defensive side at times because we just didn’t have any adrenaline.”
Hornet sophomore Tre’zure Jobe -- who was named the MIAA Player of the Year earlier in the day -- described the first 20 minutes in stark terms.
“The first half, that was probably the worst we’ve ever played offensively,” Jobe said.
The Hornets trailed 34-22 with 3:13 left in the second quarter before scoring eight of the final 12 points of the half, which Wynn said was a huge factor for his team’s momentum heading into the locker room.
“One of the biggest keys in the game for us was a little mini-run right at the end of the second quarter to try to cut back into it,” he said.
Jobe said that the fact that Emporia State had put out such a dismal first-half shooting effort and still only trailed by single digits at halftime inspired confidence, and senior Daley Handy added that the team was able to readjust mentally during the intermission.
“At halftime, we were like, ‘It’s a new half, we’ve got the good side of the floor, we’re going to start to hit shots now, it’s our game now,’” Handy said.
Jobe hit two free throws and two 3-pointers to tie up the game at 38 just a bit more than two minutes into the third quarter, almost singlehandedly flipping the complexion of the game.
“We just had to get the momentum going so once you see one basket fall, it just continues to go and everyone starts getting involved,” she said.
And everyone did get involved. The Hornets saw four players score in double figures: Jobe had 25, Handy had 18, senior Fredricka Sheats had 16 and junior Karsen Schultz had 11. Freshman Ehlaina Hartman added nine more and freshmen Laura Garcia Laffitte and Emily Weathers turned in solid minutes as well.
The Hornets shot considerably better in the second half (15 of 29) to finish the game at 41.2% (28 of 68). In the second half, they would build up a lead as high as nine points but were never able to truly put Central Oklahoma away until the final buzzer. However, Emporia State shot 18 of 19 from the foul line to preserve the victory.
A vital aspect of Wednesday’s Hornet win was rebounding. Central Oklahoma outrebounded Emporia State in each of their first two matchups this season, but third time was the charm for the Hornets, as they beat out the Bronchos on the boards 40-34, including a 17-12 advantage on the offensive glass. Daley Handy pulled down 16 rebounds herself which, along with her 18 points, gave her a double-double.
“We knew we had, as a whole team, to come together and get all these boards,” Handy said. “They killed us on the boards the last two times we played them, so we knew coming in that was our main focus. So with Kelsey [Johnson] -- she’s a great player -- I just knew I had to box her out every time. There’s not a time I can take off.”
“Heart over height, that’s what I say,” Jobe added.
Heart won out for Handy, who -- at six feet even -- was at a distinct height disadvantage against Central Oklahoma’s Kelsey Jonson, who stands at 6’3”. And yet, Handy outrebounded Johnson by nine in the game.
The win propelled the Hornets into the semifinal of the MIAA Tournament. They will take on top-seeded Fort Hays State -- which ousted Missouri Southern 71-44 Wednesday night -- in Hays at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The Tigers are the fifth-ranked team in the country and are 20-2 on the year, but one of those two losses came at the hands of Emporia State on Jan. 2.
“We beat them out at their place earlier in the year, so there’ll be some motivation for them to want to try to get a little bit of revenge on us,” Wynn said. “But at the same time, our players are confident, knowing we can go in there to win. We’ll try to do our best to put a good plan together and be ready for them. We know they’re a tough matchup for us, a tough matchup for everybody, but hey, it’s the MIAA. It’s the best Division II conference in the country and when you get down to the final four teams in the conference, you’re playing good teams and they’re a good team and it’s a good challenge. But we’re looking forward to it.”
