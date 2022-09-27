Red Rocks State Historic Site will once again welcome poets to its porch during “Poetry on the Porch XV."
The program is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on the porch of Red Rocks State Historic Site, 927 Exchange St.
According to a written release, Emporia State University English professor Kevin Rabas will host for the 15th year. Emporian Brenda White is the featured poet. White’s first book of poems, "Blue Collar Saint," won a Kansas Notable Book Award this year. She was honored at the State Capitol in Topeka on Sept. 24.
“Poetry on the Porch, now in its 15th year, helps bring together Emporia State and community poets in an afternoon of poetry," Rabas said. "There is an open mic which follows the featured poet. Everyone is invited to come and listen and read on the historic William Allen White 'Red Rocks' porch.”
William Allen White's first book was published in 1893. "Rhyme of Two Friends" was a volume of poetry co-authored with Albert Bigelow Paine. This event is a nod to White’s legacy as poet.
Poetry on the Porch XV is free, and the public is invited to listen and share. Donations in support of the site are always appreciated.
The William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. is the local organization that works in cooperation with the Kansas Historical Society to present Red Rocks State Historic Site, the legendary home of the White family, to the public. The Partnership helps fund annual operations of the historic site and, each year, presents a program series to interpret the White family story.
