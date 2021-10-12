It's a short week for Emporia Public School students, but a busy week for teachers.
Fall Parent-Teacher Conferences begin Tuesday and will last until Friday. Evening sessions are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, with school instruction closed Thursday and Friday for day sessions.
Parents should contact their school offices if they have questions about times and locations.
