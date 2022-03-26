The Emporia Gazette
Seven recipients of the 2022 Rudd Foundation scholarship program will attend Emporia State University. 2022 marks the fifth cohort of Rudd Scholars. Wichita’s Rudd Foundation created a scholarship program and honored the first recipients in 2018.
Each Rudd Scholarship covers all tuition and fees, books and supplies, and on-campus room and board remaining after other aid, grants, and scholarships received by the student. The expected value for the 30 new recipients over four years is approximately $1.2 million.
Thirty students overall have received scholarships this year out of more than 1,000 applicants. ESU honored its incoming freshman during a ceremony Thursday morning.
The students are:
F Alyssa Behrens, Lincoln Junior/Senior High School
F Christopher Brooke, Riverside High School
F Nataleigh Holguin, Jefferson West High School
F Savannah McCreight, Flinthills High School
F Annie Scoggin, Goddard High School
F Wesley Young, West Elk Schools
F Angelique Zumbrunnen, Shawnee Mission North High School
Qualifying students for the 2022 awards must be a US Citizen or a permanent resident, be a resident of the state of Kansas and qualify for in-state tuition, have a cumulative, unweighted high school GPA of 3.0 or above, graduate high school in 2022 and will enroll full-time in the Fall, demonstrated financial need (Pell-eligible) and plan to attend either Emporia State, Fort Hays State, or Wichita State University.
These newly selected scholars will bring the program’s total to 111 Rudd Scholars for the fall 2022 semester. This represents a financial commitment of approximately $5 million to date since the program’s inception in 2018.
“The Foundation is honored to offer the Rudd Scholarship to each of these remarkable students, who are, without exception, extraordinary in their intellect, work ethic and determination,” said Darrell Swank, President of the Rudd Foundation. “Leslie Rudd’s vision in establishing this scholarship program was to provide students of this caliber with the opportunity to immerse themselves in the college experience, graduate without debt and be inspired to pursue their own passions and dreams, all while developing a deep connection to their Kansas roots. As we witness the Rudd Scholars advance through our program and enter their chosen fields, we are seeing this come to fruition and Mr. Rudd would be very proud.”
The Rudd Scholarship program goes beyond meeting the financial needs of its students by offering mentoring, networking and professional development activities, and internship opportunities, as well as encouraging involvement in philanthropic organizations.
