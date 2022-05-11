The Emporia Gazette
A woman credited with helping more than 70 students obtain graduate degrees is being honored by Emporia State University.
Damara Paris accepted the Graduate Mentor Award for her work in Clinical Rehabilitation Counseling. This follows an Excellence in Service Award from the ESU Teachers College earlier this year.
A statement from the university calls Paris “the sole graduate advisor for 45 rehabilitation counseling graduate students.”
Paris has sought and received four grants from the federal Rehabilitation Services Administration. ESU says the grants allowed dozens of students to receive advanced degrees, with all graduate students passing certification exams over the past two years.
Paris is an associate professor of counselor education. Her specialty is deaf education, and she consulted on a prize-winning documentary about an abused deaf woman with autism.
